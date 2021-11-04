LONDON (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker met with British government officials and business leaders to advance renewable energy interests.
A press release said the governor held productive meetings Thursday in a gubernatorial mission to the United Kingdom, with the goal of highlighting the renewable energy economy of Illinois. Through collective efforts, the governor's office said the UK and the state will support creating thousands of clean energy jobs and help to mitigate climate change impacts.
Pritzker also promoted economic development opportunities and prospects for investment in Illinois' growing green economy.
“Illinois is a global hub with unique strengths that set us apart on the world stage: a diversified economy, high productivity rates, and burgeoning sectors of electric vehicle manufacturing, biotechnology, life sciences, infotech and quantum,” said Pritzker. “I was glad to build on our discussions with British leaders in London to discuss the strategic measures we can take to expand innovative and clean technologies, all while creating good, 21st century jobs. I look forward to continue to work together to make the types of investments that will define our state – and the world – for generations to come.”
“There’s always an open door for Illinois in the UK,” said British Consul General to Chicago Alan Gogbashian. “Governor Pritzker and the Illinois delegation are engaged with senior leaders in UK Government, meeting today with Ministers for exports, equality, scientific innovation, and levelling-up, our answer to ‘Build Back Better.’ All key themes to deepen our strong links with Illinois, before the Governor shares the state’s success story of climate action at COP26.”
The governor's office noted Illinois leads the U.S. on climate action and is the first state in the American Midwest to require 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2045. Pritzker encouraged international collaboration with the British government to take further action combating the climate crisis.
