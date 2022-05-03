CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, and pro-choice advocates will hold a rally for reproductive rights in Chicago Tuesday.
The rally will be at 3 p.m. at SEIU Healthcare located at 2229 S Halsted St.
Those planning to attend include Governor JB Pritzker, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Senior Director of Public Policy at Planned Parenthood Illinois Action Brigid Leahy, Director of the Women’s and Reproductive Rights Project for the ACLU of Illinois Ameri Klafeta, Deputy Director of Equality Illinois Mony Ruiz-Velasco, Executive Vice President at SEIU HCII Erica Bland-Durosinmi, and Personal PAC Board Member Bernadette Chopra.
This comes
A draft majority opinion obtained by POLITICO where Justice Samuel Alito called the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 "egregiously wrong from the start." The decision guaranteed federal constitutional protection for abortion rights.
This ruling would move decisions about the legality of abortions back to states.
The opinion is dated to February and was confirmed to be authentic.
Responding to the reported U.S. Supreme Court decision, Governor Pritzker tweeted, "Hell no... In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated."
