ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker said more serious mitigation measures against COVID-19, including a new stay-at-home order in an extreme case, could be possible if virus statistics don't improve in Illinois.
In a Wednesday press conference, the governor called for local governments at the city and county levels to do more to lower rising COVID-19 statistics in Illinois. The state has seen the number of Restore Illinois regions with a positivity rate lower than 5 percent drop from 10 of 11 to only four of 11.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday the state had over 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths, along with a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 3.9 percent. There have been over 186,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois and more than 7,500 total deaths.
"Without local action, even more stringent regulations restricting public interaction — or in the extreme, another stay at home order — might be in your future," Pritzker said.
Pritzker highlighted positive examples of COVID-19 mitigation that have been created in Chicago and Springfield. He pointed out places like Sangamon County rolled out fines and permit suspensions for rogue restaurants and bars.
"These interventions are much more effective when paired with collective action among our state's residents," Pritzker said.
The public is encouraged to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously by continuing to wear masks and practice social distancing. The governor reminded the public Wednesday that wearing a mask in public is required.
Pritzker added the public will be encouraged to get a flu vaccine this fall as soon as it's available, because the combination of the flu and COVID-19 could kill a person.
