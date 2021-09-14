ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker expressed optimism about COVID-19 statistics this week, as they have shown signs of possibly starting to "flatten out."
The governor said Monday he's "hopeful" about the direction of data in Illinois. Cases and hospitalizations are starting to show signs of flattening, according to the governor.
NBC Chicago reports he did not say when people could expect the mask mandate to be removed.
He called it "heartening" to see hospitalizations have stopped rising.
In another encouraging sign, the state recorded 1,691 new cases Monday, which was the fewest in one day since early August.
Click here to see the latest COVID-19 data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
