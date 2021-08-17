SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker voiced some optimism as vaccination rates continue rising in Illinois.
As of Tuesday, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed 60.1 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated. At least one dose has been administered to 76.8 percent of adults.
In the 12+ age range, 58.1 percent of people are fully vaccinated and 75 percent have at least one vaccine dose.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered as of Tuesday was 39,011.
Illinois has administered over 15.4 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses. The state leads the Midwest region of the U.S. in vaccination rates.
"I'm hopeful that people are getting educated and that education is leading them to go to their doctor and get vaccinated, or to a CVS, a Walgreens, their local pharmacy," Pritzker said. "It's really quite widely available and is the healthiest, best thing you can do to keep yourself and your family safe."
Pritzker said the mask mandate and masks in general aren't likely to go away until the pandemic ends or health officials issue guidance saying otherwise.
