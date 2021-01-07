ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker and other governors are demanding the federal government start immediately distributing reserved COVID-19 vaccines.
Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers were all part of a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Pritzker was part of this due to concerns about the speed of vaccine delivery.
“In each of our states, vaccine delivery has been much slower than we anticipated, so it is imperative that the federal government distribute the vaccines it is holding on reserve. These vaccines will save millions of Americans from the unnecessary danger and hardship of contracting COVID-19,” said Pritzker. “Up to now, this vaccine has only been offered to a very specific group of people at very specific location. Our states are ready to work alongside the federal government to expand vaccine distribution so that we can protect the wellbeing of all our residents, families, small businesses and our economy.”
Pritzker's office said publicly reported information shows the federal government has over 50 percent of currently produced vaccines held back "for unknown reasons." This is happening as the United States loses over 2,600 Americans each day to COVID-19, per the latest seven-day average.
This comes after the governor announced guidelines for Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, which lowers the vaccine age to 65 from 75 because Black and Brown Illinoisans who have the virus die at a far younger age than their white counterparts.
Pritzker's office said it would accelerate completing Phase 1A if the federal government would distribute reserved vaccines.
