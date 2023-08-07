SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed two bills into law Friday to expand protections for reproductive healthcare rights.
One of the laws will require insurance coverage for medication abortion, hormone therapy for people needing gender affirming care, and PEP or PrEP medication to prevent HIV.
"States led by government small enough to fit in my uterus continue to find ways to ramp up attacks and push their extreme hateful agenda that is doing such significant harm to people who need abortion care, people who need gender affirming care, the people that love them, and the people that support them," said Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago). "As long as they continue their aggressive attacks, we will just as aggressively defend and protect the people of the state of Illinois and the people they are forcing to flee to our state to come and get care."
Senate Bill 1344 also exempts reports from the Abortion Care Clinical Training Act from the Freedom of Information Act. The legislation calls for the Department of Public Health to issue a statewide standing order for HIV prophylaxis to be issued by pharmacists as well.
The proposal passed out of the Senate on a partisan 36-19 vote on March 31. It later passed out of the House on a partisan 73-39 vote on May 10.
A separate law requires public universities and community colleges to have emergency contraception in vending machines on campus.
Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora) has fought two years to get the legislation passed out of both chambers. Although, House Republicans argue the plan will be an unfunded mandate for universities.
"This truly is a losing proposition for the schools," said Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha). "They can't even cover the cost for the machine let alone the products."
Sen. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago) said high costs and feeling shame should not restrict college students from getting time-sensitive medication. The wellness kiosks could also offer non-prescription items like menstrual products and pregnancy tests.
Senate Bill 1907 passed out of the Senate on a partisan 38-19 vote on March 30. The legislation passed out of the House on a partisan 73-40 vote on May 10.
Both laws took effect on Friday.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.