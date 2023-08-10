SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois elected leaders, Abraham Lincoln, and special guests were on hand to officially kick off the Illinois State Fair Thursday morning. WAND News was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to learn more about exciting evens and the governor's favorite fair food.
The ribbon is cut and the 170th Illinois State Fair is underway. From the Grandstand to the Village of Cultures and rides in the Midway, there is plenty to enjoy for people of all ages.
"The Illinois State Fair has always held a special place in my heart as I attended my first one when I was only 7 months old and I haven't missed one since," said Paige Van Dyke, the 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.
People will be able to watch monster trucks, rodeos, and tractor pulls at the recently reopened multipurpose arena. The historic coliseum also has new ADA accessible seats, concession stands, restrooms, and an HVAC system.
"These fairgrounds have cultivated a legacy - a time honored tradition where we can come together, build bridges, and most importantly, build memories with each other and our families," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
Gov. JB Pritzker said he is excited to recognize family farms and young people involved with FFA and 4H during Ag Day on Friday. However, he is also ready to enjoy Alanis Morrissette and other performers throughout the run of the fair.
With French fries, deep fried Oreos, and BBQ, there are countless great food options at the fair. So what does the governor choose?
"Especially in honor of Mr. Vose who we lost this year, a Vose's korndog is the best thing on the fairgrounds," Pritzker said. "But I also want to say that the condiments that you put on it are quite important, and I think it differentiates one person from another."
Whether you prefer ketchup or mustard on your korndogs, we can all agree they are amazing with a lemon shakeup on the side.
You can also find mascots from Illinois universities and community colleges walking around the fairgrounds to take pictures with fans. Pritzker noted that there's truly something for everyone at the 2023 fair.
"This year's competitions will honor some of the finest people in Illinois," Pritzker said. "And we'll have some special competitions for the best corn-holers, for the best Lego builders, for the best mullets, among others."
The annual Ag Day was moved up to the first Friday of the fair so more livestock exhibitors and members of student organizations could participate in the fun. The Ag Day breakfast and program start at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Over 636,700 people attended the State Fair last year, but state and local leaders hope to see even more people coming to Springfield for the festivities over the next 11 days.
"The people that come to display their sheep, their cows, their pigs, they're all staying on our fairgrounds and at the surrounding hotels," said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. "The State Fair is a huge economic investment to our community which is why I'm so thankful to the governor for what he's done to the Illinois State fairgrounds."
You can find more information about the Illinois State Fair by clicking here.
