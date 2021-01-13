ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker is urging the conviction of President Donald Trump by the U.S. Senate after the House voted Wednesday for a second impeachment.
The governor said holding people accountable who "smear our democracy, who unleash violence and death upon the halls of Congress (and) who dance on the desks of duly elected public servants in the name of insurrection" is the most patriotic thing Americans can do. He said President Trump incited the breach of the U.S. Capitol from inside of the White House.
"We cannot rebuild without ridding ourselves of what’s rotten," Pritzker said. "We cannot hope to unify without upholding the ideals of justice, democracy and liberty that tie us together as one nation. Today, Republicans joined with Democrats to send that message."
A total of 10 Republicans sided with Democrats in the U.S. House when voting to impeach the president Wednesday.
Pritzker said the events of Jan. 6, along with the years of "falsities and fantasies" that came before the riots were a culmination of "Donald J. Trump's longstanding efforts to channel hate and demagoguery into power."
"As a proud American, I have long feared the repercussions of these efforts, and the choice of the national Republican party to embrace them and its media ecosystem to amplify them," the governor said. "He has long posed a danger to our nation – and last week, the world watched in horror as his name was carried on flags – alongside the flag of our nation’s most infamous traitors, the Confederacy – in a siege on our Capitol. And I believe fully that we would be remiss to assume the threat of such efforts lies behind us."
The governor ended the statement by saying he's hopeful because Wednesday's impeachment was "a necessary step" toward holding President Trump accountable.
"In the constant pursuit of our nation’s finest ideals, the promise of a more perfect union lives another day," Pritzker said. "Our work to secure it continues, and I urge the Senate to take up its duty immediately."
President Trump issued a video through the White House Twitter account Wednesday condemning the riots at the Capitol and saying those who are violent do not represent his true supporters.
"No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence," the president said. "No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans.
"If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement - you're attacking it and you're attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it."
January 13, 2021
