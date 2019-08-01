DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A private investigator has been arrested for using an jail interview room to perform sexual acts with her client.
Rhonda G. Keech,64, was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff's Office caught her in the act.
The inmate, James Jones, 37, hired Keech as a private investigator to conduct an investigation for him. While Keech was visiting the jail, correctional staff allowed Jones and Keech to have direct contact.
Keech was trusted by the staff to meet with the inmate on professional business only. Once officers became suspicious they began monitoring their encounters via video cameras in the room.
The camera is in plan view and both Keech and Jones would have known they were being recorded.
While viewing the video, officers noticed that Keech would perform oral sex on the inmate. After performing the act Keech would spit into a cup and rinse her mouth out with water.
The cup Keech spit into was collected for evidence.
Officers reviewed surveillance video from other meetings and confirmed that Keech did this on July 5, July 17 and July 24.
In the video officers say Jones would stand in an attempt to hide the act from the camera. Jones would also use a large standing file folder to block the view.
On Wednesday, Keech arrived for another visit with Jones. During the visit officers were able to catch Keech and Jones in the act.