DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Lt. Eugene Lasco, aged 57, was stabbed by an inmate while he was working in the Indiana State Prison in late February.
The fallen officer was laid to rest in his hometown of Decatur on Monday. A procession from Michigan City, Ind., to Decatur came to an end at the Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery.
The Illinois State Police met the procession at the state border and joined, as did the Macon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies. They were met with a flag flying high, provided by the Hickory Point Fire Department and support from the Decatur Fire Department.
"We're just providing standby in support of a the family of a slain officer," said Jim Ohl, deputy fire chief in Decatur. Ohl said it is important to support fellow first responders.
"Whenever you have someone killed in the line of duty, it's a big deal," Ohl said.
The procession was about 25 cars long and there was a proceeding service at Graceland.
To donate to the family of Lt. Lasco to pay for the for the funeral and other burial costs, click here.
