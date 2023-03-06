DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Salvation Army is working with Project Success to give back to kids and their families.
Project Success is known for working with children in Danville. With this partnership, they're hoping to extend that help to their parents as well.
"We not only want to serve the kids here at Project Success, but we also want to serve the families so if there’s anything that the families are interested in, they will let us know and these workshops were made to benefit them,” said Site Coordinator, Breana Buford.
The workshops will happen Tuesday in Danville at Central Christian Church. Presenters will come from Iroquois Federal and First Savings Bank of Danville to teach adults how to manage money, build their credit, and more.
“You can learn how to read your credit, how to build credit, what it means. If you’re interested in buying a home, there will be a layout of steps that you can follow to buying a home and what that process entails. Also coming up with a budget plan, what that looks like, and how to put that all together,” stated Buford.
Buford also explained how this is a great opportunity for those that were never taught about money management to learn more about it.
“Sometimes growing up, your parents don’t teach you about certain things that you need to know like credit or buying a home. So, people that don’t know how to go about these things, or don’t have the resources to learn. I feel like this is very important for them because it’s a free class and a chance for them to learn something that could benefit them and change their lives,” said Buford.
The workshop will begin at 5 pm. The second workshop is set for March 14th. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.