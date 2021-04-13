SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Proposed legislation in Illinois' General Assembly would provide greater access to housing for Illinoisans by fighting the source of income discrimination.
HOPE Fair Housing reported renters in Illinois have been turned away for decades because housing providers refuse the household's legal source of income.
"Homelessness cannot be the result of a landlord's opinion on what is a legal source of income. The pandemic and economic hardships of 2020 have served to emphasize a growing problem in the state," said HOPE Fair Housing Executive Director Evelyn Sanguinetti. "As we celebrate the 53rd Anniversary of the Federal Fair Housing Act this week, we must acknowledge that homelessness rises above the partisan divide. The time has come for Illinois to better protect its residents and pass source of income protections statewide."
HB2775 and SB2492 will strengthen Illinois' fair housing rights by creating new protections to fight the source of income discrimination. These bills will protect single women, people with disabilities, people of color and veterans from being refused housing solely because of their source of income, whether it be alimony, child support, social security, veteran's benefits, or rent assistance.
"All people should have access to a home they can afford regardless of whether their income is supported by wages, social security disability payments, or child support, for example," Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago) said. "(The) source of income discrimination is often a proxy for racial discrimination with Black and Latinx households more likely to have their income scrutinized or denied by a housing provider. We need source of income protections to make Illinois a more just and equitable place."
Sponsors of the bill believe it the legislation is critical now more than ever as the state faces a mounting housing affordability crisis.
"Not only will this bill support those utilizing non-wage income and housing subsidies, but also workers like servers and bartenders who've experienced source of income discrimination because their profession may be viewed as unstable by housing providers. By ensuring landlords view all income with equal weight, we are creating important safeguards for family stability," said Sen. Karina Villa (D-West Chicago).
The bill would also have its hand in CARES Act money from the federal government.
