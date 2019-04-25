DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A proposed wind farm in DeWitt County has failed to pass the county board.
The vote, which needed seven “yes” votes to pass, only had six. Five board members said “no” and one abstained. The project was proposed by Tradewind Energy, which declined to comment when WAND-TV asked about the failed vote.
The plan faced some criticism by locals before it ultimately failed. They were concerned about noises caused by the turbines and the distractions caused by lights on them at night. One of those concerns was addressed when the county board passed a measure limiting those aircraft detection lights to only go off when a plane is approaching.
The wind farm would have gone on a plant of land west of Clinton.
