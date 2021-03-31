SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County prosecutors have formally charged six people they said are members of gangs in Springfield.
Springfield police have arrested 24-year-old Anthony Strange, 18-year-old Mysean Burden, 18-year-old Jahquel D. Pearsall, 27-year-old Michael A. Smith, 18-year-old Jerry E. Broomfield and 19-year-old Michael A. Benning.
Charges vary between the suspects, but all six face charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. All suspects but Strange are charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
See the PDF document attached to this story for the full list of charges for each suspect.
"My office will continue to fight alongside the men and women of law enforcement to combat gun violence in our community," said Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. "These charges reflect the tireless and proactive efforts of the Springfield Police Department to get firearms off of our streets and out of the hands of gang members."
All suspects were arraigned Wednesday morning and are in Sangamon County custody. Each will appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on April 15.
