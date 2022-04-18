CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois is seeking public feedback on its comprehensive landscape strategy.
Analysis began late in 2021, and the school said now it wants to get the public involved as a Campus Landscape Master Plan is created. The goal is to describe ways to design and manage landscapes to be "more resilient, multi-functional and beautiful," a press release said.
All students, employees, and residents of Urbana and Savoy are invited to be part of an online public forum on Wednesday, April 27. It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees should register in advance here.
“As our landscapes serve as the public face of the university, visitors naturally form opinions on the quality of our programs based on the quality of our environments,” University Landscape Architect Brent Lewis said. “This plan will allow us to be intentional about how future faculty, students, employees, guests, and other campus users experience the excellence, inclusivity, and innovation of the university in its historical and natural contexts.”
The CLMP effort will allow site-specific development requirements for each of the U of I's eleven landscape districts outlined in the 2018 Campus Master Plan. These include, but are not limited to, the Main Quad, Engineering Quad, Research Park and athletics corridor.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
