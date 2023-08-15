(WAND WEATHER) - A quiet weather pattern is shaping up across Central Illinois.
While a few spotty showers are possible this afternoon, many of us will stay mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool today with highs well into the 70s.
It'll be very pleasant tonight with clearing skies, light winds, and low in the 50s.
Slow warming starts Wednesday with abundant sunshine. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the low-80s.
A few showers are possible on Thursday.
It turns hot and breezy this weekend. Highs Saturday in the upper-80s will climb back into the low-to-mid-90s Sunday and Monday. Heat indices will be near 100°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
