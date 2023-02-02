The National Youth Advocate Program is using more than $250,000 from a state grant to launch initiatives focused on violence prevention.
As a mom of teens, Brandi Brown is worried about her kids staying safe.
"So much with the social media and so much online that's unseen- that you have to be able to get your hands on it right away. So its a lot scarier now than coming up in our day of course," Brown explained.
This is why she's supporting the R3 programs launching in central Illinois.
"A lot of us work with children every single week throughout the churches and communities and there's definitely a need. There can never be enough programs for the youth in our community," Brown told WAND News.
The Restore, Reinvest and Renew program is focused on curbing violence by funding community organizations like the National Youth Advocate Program.
"Just trying to take them from out of the elements that might not be the best for them and put them in programs that will make them sustainable on the outside," Brandy Marshall, Program Director of NYAP's R3 program, told WAND News.
NYAP is offering gamers, activities and classes at their new headquarters in Decatur. The organization is also partnering with Eisenhower High School and existing non-profits.
"Trying to get them off of the streets and get them into a program where they can get classes to deal with their anger management, they can get classes to deal with healthy relationships, coping, living skills, things like that so they can be functional in the community," Marshall explained.
Police said they can't fight crime alone and need these kinds of programs to keep kids out of trouble.
"Anything we can do to combat violence in the community is great. We want to partner with whoever is willing to help, and we'll do whatever we can to assist as well," Interim Decatur Police Chief Brad Allen explained.
R3 grants are funded by cannabis tax in Illinois.
