ILLINOIS (WAND) - It will be possible to remove racist restrictive covenants from Illinois property deeds in an easier process under a new law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.
House Bill 58, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2022, will allow individual people, condominium associations, unit owners' associations and other property owners to have language for unlawful restrictive covenants taken out from recorded property interests, including deeds to property, by turning in a request to a local county recorder.
“Racial covenants have held back Black and Brown families for generations, and many residents may not even be aware that the language still lingers in their property deeds,” State Sen. Adriane Johnson (D-Buffalo Grove), who sponsored the bill, said. “Homeowners shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to strike such harmful and antiquated provisions from their property records.”
A fee of no more than $10 can be charged by a recorder for filing a restrictive covenant modification.
“No one should feel unwelcome in their own neighborhood because of disgraceful and archaic language in their property ownership documents,” said State Representative Daniel Didech (D-Buffalo Grove), who sponsored the measure in the House. “The new streamlined process to remove those provisions will advance our goal of building a state where no one is disadvantaged because of their race or religion.”
WAND News I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe previously reported on racist real estate deeds and documents, which allowed white people to get home bank loans while Black people and other minorities were discriminated against. These dated back to the 1930s and 40s.
See the full text of the new law in a PDF document attached to this story.
