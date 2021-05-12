PESOTUM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - Railroad crossings in the area of a Pesotum Township train derailment were still blocked Wednesday evening.
The Canadian National Railway said crossings on County Road 300 North and Lincoln Street in Pesotum were still blocked Wednesday evening. It said CN crews are diligently working to safely reopen them.
Cleanup is underway Wednesday. A WAND News drone captured video of multiple crews working to clear the debris from the railway.
"CN would like to thank first responders for their assistance and apologizes for the impact this incident has had on local residents and Amtrak commuters," a Wednesday night statement said.
WAND News spoke with Pesotum Village President Joyce Ragle, who says rail repairs could take weeks to get fixed and that the tracks are damaged from Tuscola to 400 North in Pesotum.
The village is expecting Route 45 to stay closed until Thursday at 7:00 a.m. Access in and out of Pesotum is still limited and bus routes were changed for Wednesday morning.
There were no leaks or injuries when the trail derailed Tuesday night, CN officials said.
CN officials sent a statement to WAND News saying the derailment occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday. They said a total of 17 train cars derailed "in various positions."
"There's no injuries, no fire, no leaks and no danger to the local population," the statement said.
Amtrak uses the same railway for Illini Train 393 and canceled the route for Wednesday but the company says alternative transportation will be provided. Also impacted are Saluki Train 390 and 393 but alternative travel is being offered by Amtrak. A company spokesperson says they are bussing people around the train derailment.
The cause is under investigation.
It's unclear at this time what the train was carrying. It is believed to be alcohol and flour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.