DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces Mexican singer, composer and songwriter, Ramon Ayala, coming to the Devon on September 17, 2023.
“We are excited to expand our offerings so much in 2023, and continue our efforts to try to offer something for everyone” said Mike Wilcott, Amphitheater General Manager. “This will be the first show we’ve ever offered that will be presented almost entirely in Spanish and we are excited to see people from all over the region travel in for this show.”
Parranderos Latin Combo will be the special guest and kickoff the show.
The show is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at devonamphitheater.com
Ramon Ayala has defined norteño music with signature songs and definitive instrumental styling that have made him a superstar on both sides of the El Rio Grande.
His first band experience was a group called Los Jilgueros de Marin, later he joined Los Pavorreales. As a teenager in the early sixties, Ramon virtually invented modern conjunto music, teaming up with the late bajo sexto guitarist / vocalist Cornelio Reyna to form Los Relampagos del Norte, the duo forged a distinctive sound and compiled a roster of songs that have since been covered by countless artists in contemporary Latin music.
Their first hit single “Ya no llores” was recorded in 1963. For the next eight years, Los Relampagos del Norte tore up the music charts by revolutionizing and re-inventing norteño music, a genre that was then considered exclusively cantina music.
Ramon and Cornelio recorded a total of 20 albums leaving behind many classics such as “El disgusto”, “Devolucion”, “Mi Tesoro”, “Tengo miedo”, and many others.
Ramon has won and has been nominated for several Grammy awards. In 2001 Ramon was awarded with an American Grammy award for the album “En Vivo… El Hombre Y Su Musica”. Ramon hasalso been awarded with two Latin Grammys’ for the albums “Quemame Los Ojos” and “ El Numero Cien”. Ramon has been nominated for a total of ten times with both markets combined.
He has more than 107 albums in his trajectory and he also took part in 13 movies, sharing credits with talents such as: Antonio Aguilar, Los Hermanos.
