DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of R Bar and Grille in Decatur has died.
Randy West's sudden death happened Sunday, WAND News has learned. There have not been any funeral arrangements made as of Monday.
His death was not related to COVID-19.
R Bar is closed at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions and its future is uncertain.
