URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man who authorities said sexually molested a young girl is in Champaign County custody.
The News-Gazette reports Edward Gonzalez-Guillen, 19, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. According to authorities, the sexual activity that happened between the suspect and victim was in October.
Gonzalez-Guilllen knew the victim's family and was a guest in her home earlier in 2021, a Rantoul police report said. In mid-October, the mother saw the girl getting out of the suspect's car and pulling up her pants, the document added.
Police said the child had reported she had been "playing house" and that Gonzalez-Guillen touched her private parts.
Authorities said the victim told a professional in an interview conducted at the Children's Advocacy Center that the suspect touched her under her clothes twice, including once on Oct. 17 and a second time when she was asleep.
The suspect faces Class X felony charges after his Wednesday arraignment. He faces 12 to 120 years in prison if he's found guilty.
Gonzalez-Guillen will be in court on Jan. 25.
