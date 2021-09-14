URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man who sexually enticed a minor will serve 10 years in federal prison.
Illinois State Police had learned Michael D. Turner, 36, had been involved in sexually explicit online communications with a 16-year-old girl to try and entice her into a sexual relationship. He was arrested in October of 2020, and in November of that year was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of enticement of a minor.
In April of 2021, Turner pleaded guilty to the charge. He must serve 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release after sentencing was handed down Tuesday.
Turner had been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.
The arrest of Turner came after an investigation by the Illinois State Police, which is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon O'Brien, who is also deputy bureau chief with the Illinois Attorney General's Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, represented the government in prosecution.
