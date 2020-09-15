DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A multi-million-dollar sports complex under construction in Rantoul is gaining ground.
On Tuesday, the Rantoul Family Sports Complex announced construction is 50% complete.
"All day long they have had trucks coming in and out to get the infrastructure put down,” director of sports marketing for the complex, Renae Wilson, said. "It is going to bring in a lot of tourism and athletes as well."
Construction on the project began in January and has continued throughout much of 2020. It is located just off I-57 on the edge of Rantoul.
"It has been a long time since we have had something of this scale,” Wilson said. “I venture to say that I have no doubts that this will be the best sports facility in the state of Illinois."
Wilson cannot say what all the businesses set for the area around the complex are, but she did reveal on Tuesday a new 36-hole miniature golf course with golf simulator and arcade will be the sport complex's neighbor, and she believes that is just the beginning.
"A lot of people are excited for the different businesses that are going to be coming here because of the Rantoul sports complex," Wilson said.
The complex is situated on 60 acres and will include eight turf baseball, softball and t-ball diamonds, plus eight multi-purpose fields for soccer, football, lacrosse and rugby, along with a splash pad, playground and a hospitality building.
"We are thrilled to have this in our community," Wilson said.
The sports complex is set to be open in March of 2021.
