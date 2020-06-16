DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Raspberry Room in Decatur is closing its doors for good.
The announcement was made on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
The owners said they are ready to retire.
June 26 will be the last day it is open.
Gift certificates must be used before that time. Certificates can be used to get pies. Curbside is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The restaurant is located at 5025 US-51 BUS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.