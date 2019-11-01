MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - It's rare to have slick conditions so early in the year, but now many are on high alert.
The Macon County Highway Department says it hasn't had to have snow plows out on Halloween since 1993.
Officials are warning drivers to be cautious of possibly slick conditions on the roads. Macon County Highway Department Engineer, Bruce Bird, also adds to be careful around those working to keep the roads from being slick.
"The visibility they have isn't exactly the most perfect visibility you can have in a vehicle, so it's important to give them room, to give them time to do their job. Be patient, because they're the ones that are out there making the roads safe for everybody to drive on," Bird explained.
Bird adds that this week's snow event was a good test run before the winter season ahead.
"We actually got a little more snow than what we were anticipating. We initially sent the trucks out not expecting to have to plow anything so we left the plows off of most of our trucks, and half of them came back in to put the plows on because the northern part of the county they actually had snow they had to push around," he said.
Bird says the county hasn't received its shipment of salt yet. Thankfully, he says the county had some left over from last year.