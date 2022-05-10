(WAND WEATHER)- Record or near record warmth is on tap most of this week for Central Illinois.
Today will be the hottest day, so far, this year with highs approaching 90°. We'll likely be a degree or two warmer Wednesday.
The hot weather sticks around through Thursday with highs near 90°.
Once you factor in the increasing humidity, it'll feel like 95°-100° Tuesday through Thursday.
Showers and a few storms are possible late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, this week will be dry, muggy, and hot.
More wet weather is in the forecast Friday night through Sunday morning and temperatures will trend down.
Meterologist Anthony Peoples
