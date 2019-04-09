CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A local business in the heart of Champaign might be closing due to an increase in rent
that his landlord is asking for.
Bob Diener is the owner of the Swap Shop and says his 5 year lease will be coming to an end soon. He says his landlord has asked for
an increase in rent but Diener says the rent itself is not the issue. The issue is that the building needs major renovations.
"Rent would be up by 50%."
"Even now I have a leak in my backroom that my landlord never properly fixed and I have a huge bucket that collects water and then evaporates," said Deiner.
He says he's even found mold in the backroom of his shop.
"The roof is crooked, the tile is falling down. That room is not air conditioned ans it's not properly heated,"
He says the amount of repairs that need to be done are beyond his control and they're something the landlord should fix.
Diener says this weekend will mark his 40th anniversay for his business and the stor itself has been in the same location
for 12 years.
"The young people appreciate that music from the 60s and the 70s that their parents grew up in. So ir's just a way to get
the different age groups together aandd talk about something."
Right now, Dieners rent is about $1,000 and says an increase and repairs is just too much money.
While he is still at the shop, he will be having a records event in honor of Records Store Day this Saturday and is encouraging all to attend. The event will take place at 7 a.m.
He says despite the bad, he's had a couple of landlords reach out to him about renting their properties. He says he will be looking
into this further so it might not be the end of his shop.