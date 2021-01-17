Illinois (WAND)- The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced Region 2, North Central Illinois is now moved to tier 1 mitigations.
Region 2 includes the following counties: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, and Woodford.
To move to tier 1 regions need to have a test positivity rate below eight percent, greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU, and no sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of ten days.
Tier 1 mitigations allows bars and restaurants can open for indoor dining for 25% capacity with four people per table however, they must close at 11 p.m. and open no earlier than 6 a.m.
IDPH is also reporting 4,162 new cases of COVID-19 with 29 additional deaths. Making the total number of cases 1,068,829 and the total number of deaths 18,208.
