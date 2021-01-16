ILLINOIS (WAND)- The Illinois Department of Public Health has moved region 5 into tier 1 mitigations.
Region 5 is in southern Illinois and includes the following counties: Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac, and Pulaski.
Tier 1 mitigations means the region can now open for indoor dining for 25% capacity with four people per table. Bars and Restaurants close at 11 p.m. and open no earlier than 6 a.m.
Social gatherings can be held both indoors and out doors with 25% capacity, in tier 1 as well.
To move to tier 1 regions need to have a test positivity rate below eight percent, greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU, and no sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of ten days.
