DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sexually assaulted a woman ion Decatur will spend decades in prison after a sentencing hearing.
Nathan Parnell, 41, pleaded guilty in July to charges of attempted murder (one count) and aggravated sexual assault involving bodily harm (two counts). On May 19, while Parnell and the woman were in a Decatur home, he told her he would “teach her what it felt like to be raped”, police said.
Parnell is a registered sex offender with past convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Macoupin County and violation of the sex offender registration act in Morgan County.
His sentence includes 55 years in prison and 3 years to life of mandatory supervised release. He must serve 85 percent of the sentence.
Parnell was credited for time served from May 19, 2019 to Sept. 19, 2019.