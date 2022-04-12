SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois General Assembly has passed a bill that followed the death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day.
Senate Bill 3932 would require a coroner of medical examiner with custody of human remains that haven't been identified within 72 hours of discovery to immediately notify the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The measure would change the Missing Persons Identification Act.
The coroner or medical examiner would be required to notify the FBI about the location of the remains and the failure to ID them.
This follows the investigation into Day's death. He was reported missing on Aug. 2, 2021 before the discovery of his body happened on Sept. 4 in the Illinois River.
Investigators then conducted forensic dental identification, along with DNA testing and comparison. Day's remains were identified 20 days after being discovered.
The bill needs a signature from Gov. JB Pritzker to become law.
