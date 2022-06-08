BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Details about what led to three firefighters becoming seriously injured in a Beardstown apartment fire response have been released by investigators.
A report from the Illinois Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Safety and Health was released in relation to the May 16, 2021 fire at a Beardstown apartment building. In the fire response, three firefighters became lost on the second floor, declared a mayday and left the structure from a second floor window. The fall was about 21 feet up from the ground, OSHA officials said.
The report looked into 15 indirect causes of the fire and provided 19 recommendations to reduce chances of a similar outcome. OSHA leaders said he Beardstown Fire Department was issued eight citations for violating the fire brigades standard and respiratory protection standard. There were two citations classified as repeat violations with monetary penalties.
The injured firefighters were of ages 46, 35 and 23 at the time. The report said factors that contributed to their injuries include a lack of initial incident command, search and rescue operations taking place above an active fire without fire suppression in place, and firefighters performing search and rescue operations in zero visibility without a hoseline or tagline.
“The incident report was written for rank-and-file firefighters, fire officers, chiefs and elected officials. It is a case study that highlights the importance of establishing strong, initial, and assertive incident command, and matching tactics and strategies to available capabilities. Fire departments should look at the circumstances this department faced and apply it to their operational picture,” said IL OSHA Acting Division Manager Erik Kambarian.
The full report is attached to this story in a PDF document.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
