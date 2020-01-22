(WAND) - Be on the look out for a new scam making its way around.
This time it's a texting scam trying to disguise itself as a delivery notification from companies such as Amazon and FedEx, according to How to Geek.
The text tells people they have a FedEx package waiting for them and they need to set a delivery preference. There is a link in the message for them to click.
After clicking on the link it takes you to a fake Amazon listing and you are asked to take a customer survey. As a thank you, you can claim products for free as a reward.
After you are asked to put your name, phone number, address and credit card for the shipping fee. It will automatically sign you up to receive a product each month for $98.95.
One way to spot this scam is by looking at the URL. If it doesn't have the companies name in it, it's likely a scam.
If you've received this scam text you are urged to block the number on your phone.