fedex scam.JPG

(WAND) - Be on the look out for a new scam making its way around. 

This time it's a texting scam trying to disguise itself as a delivery notification from companies such as Amazon and FedEx, according to How to Geek

The text tells people they have a FedEx package waiting for them and they need to set a delivery preference. There is a link in the message for them to click. 

After clicking on the link it takes you to a fake Amazon listing and you are asked to take a customer survey. As a thank you, you can claim products for free as a reward. 

delivery scam link.jpg

(Provided Photo/How to Geek)

After you are asked to put your name, phone number, address and credit card for the shipping fee. It will automatically sign you up to receive a product each month for $98.95. 

One way to spot this scam is by looking at the URL. If it doesn't have the companies name in it, it's likely a scam. 

If you've received this scam text you are urged to block the number on your phone. 