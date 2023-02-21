SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL- 13) held the first meeting of her Agriculture Advisory Board today.
The group met at Lincoln Land Community College and consisted of representatives from agricultural organizations like the Illinois Soybean Association and the Illinois Pork Producers, family farmers, and faculty at local colleges.
Representatives shared their opinions on the farm bill and detailed what they would like to see included in the bill. Congresswoman Budzinski said she wants to make sure it pays special attention to the Midwest area.
"The farm bill that I'm going to be a part of helping to negotiate only comes up once every five years," said Budzinski. "It's a great opportunity to be an advocate for our family farmers and make sure they have what they need to do their very important jobs."
Several speakers at the event said they are struggling to fill crucial roles within their facilities. Educators in attendance said they are trying to prioritize workforce development to ensure there is a new generation of farmers.
"Students really want to make a difference in the world and they care about sustainability," said Stephen Weld, the Director of External Communications and Government Relations at the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences (ACES). "They care about social equity, they care about growing the economy, and having healthy families. They can do all of that."
Students at the College of ACES are able to connect their passion for agriculture with new technology and environmental measurements. Congresswoman Budzinski said the number of local colleges with programs related to agriculture will help Illinois be a leader in farming for years to come.
"I'm very focused on workforce development, and how we're helping people get into different trades and different professions that provide good quality jobs, and also jobs where we need people to fill them," said Budzinski.
