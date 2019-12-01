(WAND) - Getting vaccinated is highly recommended as flu season kicks into high gear.
But the National Public Radio reports that the vaccine could be less effective for people who are overweight or obese.
The 2009 flu pandemic caused medical officials to begin focusing on the virus' effect on those who are overweight.
Not only were overweight people more likely to become sicker, they were also likely to spread the virus for longer periods.
According to the US National Library of Medicine, obese patient's breath contained more food particles in it. Studies say overweight people can spread the virus for an extra day.
Melinda Beck, professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill told NPR it may be because when people become overweight it changes their metabolisms. The change affects a lot of cells, including cells in the immune system.