CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign resident has been displaced after their home caught fire, authorities said.
Crews responded at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday to 1210 N. Walnut St. for the fire, which occurred in a single-family home. A neighbor had reported a fire was happening.
Firefighters reported smoke coming from the eaves and fire coming from the side of the home. Multiple hose lines were used to quickly extinguish the flames.
The occupant was not home at the time of the fire. A firefighter was treated on scene for overexertion. but was not transported.
Champaign firefighters want everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm where they live and make sure they have and practice a home escape plan.
