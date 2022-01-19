CHAMPAIGN, Ill.(WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire in a multi-family apartment building late Tuesday evening, that resulted in the displacement of some residents.
According to officials, the occupants living in a three-story apartment building located at 907 S. Mattis Ave., reported their apartment was on fire around 10:47 p.m. on Tuesday.
Fire crews arrived on the scene and determined the fire was coming from the second story of the building. Firefighters began deploying multiple hose lines and quickly extinguished the fire.
Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined, and under investigation and report there were no firefighter or occupant injuries.
The occupants of the apartment will be displaced as a result of the damage.
The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.
