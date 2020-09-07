CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Residents of a Champaign home are displaced after a fire started outside of the structure, responders said.
Crews responded at 2:31 p.m. Monday to 1613 Hedge Road, where they found smoke and flames coming from the side of the single-story home. They quickly put this fire out, then moved to the inside of the garage, and put out a fire that was just starting to extend into the attic.
A cause is unknown as of Monday evening. Crews were still on the scene at 4 p.m. while conducting their investigation.
No injuries were reported. There people were home at the time and were outside when firefighters arrived on the scene.
"The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan," a Champaign Fire Department press release said. "Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count."
