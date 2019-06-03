DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A gambling bill expected to become law after lawmakers passed it.
The new legislation would allow gambling, new casinos and additional gaming all across the state of Illinois. One particular city affected by it is Danville.
Once Gov. JB Pritzker signs it as he's expected to, the bill will be adding a casino right in the heart of Danville. However, many residents have mixed feelings about the big news.
"Danville has lost a lot of people and the population. Whether it's a casino or factory, we need something," said bar owner at Dale's Place, Greg Filicksi.
He says he lived in Danville most of his life and having this casino would allow residents to have more employment opportunities and reduce some of the ongoing violence Vermilion County has been exposed to in recent years.
"People with jobs can't commit crimes," he said. "The more jobs, the better-paying jobs, the better schools and that will reduce the violence."
Local pastor Paul Rebert at First Baptist says adding casinos will only create bigger problems.
"I think you need to ask yourself the question, what are they trying to accomplish? it's that they want to take more money than give back," he said.
Rebert says he sees people who walk in and out of his church every day and some of them are dealing with gambling issues.
"When these families walk into my church because a man has taken his entire paycheck to a casino and lost it and now has nothing to feed his family--it's not going to be okay," he said.
He says he is disappointed with the government and says that money should be used for other businesses and resources in Danville.
WAND also reached out to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. At this time, he will not comment until the city council meets on Tuesday. Additionally, WAND also reached out to Danville police, who will comment in the coming weeks.