CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A fire at a five-story apartment building has left residents displaced Friday evening.
The Champaign Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at 11 E. Columbia Avenue around 4:45 p.m. On arrival, crews reported that smoke and fire were seen coming out of a fourth-floor unit. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to a single apartment unit.
Multiple hose lines were used to extinguish the fire, which had been upgraded to a second-alarm.
The cause has not yet been determined and investigators are on the scene.
No injuries were reported on scene but the residents of the 32-unit building will be displaced.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
