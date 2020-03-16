Restaurants in Champaign giving back

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - While many restaurants are getting ready to close their doors, others are finding alternative ways to help those in need.
McAlister's Deli is one of the restaurants that will be providing meals to children.
"For the children that are usually provided school lunches, we are providing a turkey sandwich with cheese, applesauce, chips and a cookie," said Chance Howard, the local manager in Champaign.
The free lunches will be provided at the Champaign, Springfield and Bloomington locations in central Illinois.
Additional restaurants feeding children are the following:
- Maize at the Station (100 N. Chestnut, Champaign).
- El Toro (723 S. Neil Street, Champaign)
- WingStop (512 S. Neil Street, Champaign)
Most restaurants will be serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. They ask that people call for more information.