SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With changes to the statewide stay-at-order going into place on Friday, retailers are highlighting new safety requirements for workers and customers to keep everyone safe.
Under the revised order retailers like clothing stores and sporting goods stores can reopen for curbside and delivery of telephone and online orders.
Retailers will be required to follow these safety guidelines:
- Shoppers and employees will be required to wear facial coverings while in stores. This rule applies to anyone over the age of two who can medically tolerate a mask, and requires both the mouth and nose to be covered;
- Stores must impose occupancy limits, restricting the number of people allowed into a store at one time to either 50% of store capacity or limiting customers to five people per 1,000 square feet;
- Where practicable, stores will establish one-way aisles, which will be designated by signage and/or floor markings;
- Stores must discontinue the use of reusable bags;
- Social distancing requirements will be communicated through in-store signage, public service announcements and advertisements.
“As retailers work to provide necessary goods and services throughout these challenging times, we ask everyone to please abide by these new requirements, which are designed to protect one another and ensure stores can remain open to meet a surge in need,” said Rob Karr, president & CEO, Illinois Retailer Merchants Association.
To learn more about safety initiatives retailers large and small have implemented across Illinois, please visit https://irma.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.