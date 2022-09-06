CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Anthony Schmidt is a 14-year-old photographer from Washington State with autism. He has recently been noticed on social media from the impressive photos he takes with only an iPhone.
Schmidt is known for making model cars look life-size. He started his photography when he was only 6 years old and since then, he's been noticed by many photographers.
“At his age well anyone’s age it’s really harder than it looks to pull off that type of photography and he just has a natural knack for it.” said his mother, Ramona Schmidt.
Retired Champaign photographer, Scott Christenson decided to gift his old GMC RV to Schmidt.
“I’m giving away my 1976 GMC motor home that I traveled all over the country in doing car show pictures, and different car shows and all kinds of transportation things. It’s been to New York, Florida, California, Texas, San Diego.” said Christenson.
Schmidt says he has plans to renovate the RV. He wants to repaint the cabinets, the carpet, and even add a disco ball.
“He wants to make it very 70s style. Bring it back better than its former glory. Shag carpeting, and disco balls you know just have fun with it make it young, fun, and fresh.” stated Schmidt.
Christenson says his art really impressed him.
“I just couldn’t believe the talent that was there. I didn’t know it was a 12-year-old. I kept looking at it and I was like there is something different about this photo and I can’t figure out why this car doesn’t look just quite perfect. It was a modeled car is the reason why.” said Christenson.
Schmidt and his mother both traveled form Washington State to receive this gift and he says he is excited to add it to his collection.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.