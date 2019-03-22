LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — Cindy Aussieker and Marla Williams retired from teaching — but not from helping kids.
"You just never know when a student is going to need an extra hand," Williams said.
The two started the Lincoln chapter of Moms Who Care, providing local students in need with school supplies, food and toiletries.
"We want them to feel, when they are at school, like they're equals to everyone else," Aussieker said.
The students come by the dozens each Thursday at both Lincoln High School and Lincoln Middle School.
"We have really gotten close to some of the kids who come in here," Aussieker said. "[I love] just being with the kids, seeing their growth."
"It's the perfect feeling," Williams said. "[The kids] will see us on the street and thank us for things that we've done."
But Aussieker and Williams don't do this for the thanks. They do it because this is the only way they know how to live — by making a difference.
"It's a different type of feeling," Aussieker said. "But I feel when I leave here, I feel my heart is full."
If you would like to donate to Moms Who Care, bring you donations by the high school or reach out to the organization through its Facebook page.