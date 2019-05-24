SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - You can ride in a World War II B-17 bomber in Savoy.
The B-17 Flying Fortress was primarily used in Europe.
They are known for flying into battle with no fighter escort. Most were put up for scrap after the war, used for Air Force research, or sold in the surplus market.
There are less than 15 B-17's that are still airworthy.
Flights will be open for the public from Friday through Sunday, June 7 though June 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Illinois-Willard Airport.
The field location is outside the Parkland College Institute of Aviation building, adjacent to FlightStar, 7 Airport Rd. in Savoy.
Flights cost $449.