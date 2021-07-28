MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Southbound lanes of I-55 are closed after a crash involving a semi-truck and cars near Shirley.
Illinois State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened on I-55 and near milepost 151 at the Timber Creek Bridge. The crash occurred at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate WEEK.
All lanes were initially closed. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes.
There were injuries in this crash, but authorities did not immediately provide those details.
Southbound traffic is being diverted at the Shirley exit (154) and northbound at U.S. Route 136 at the McLean exit (145), the station said.
