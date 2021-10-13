CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign officials announced road closures for a memorial that will honor fallen law enforcement.
On Friday, Oct. 15, the city will close a portion of two streets near West Side Park. Closures include:
- State Street between Hill Street and University Avenue
- Church Street between Randolph Street and Prairie Street
The closure will start at 7:30 a.m., with roads reopening at about 10 a.m. on that date. Minor traffic delays may happen.
A map of the area where these closures are expected is attached to this story.
"The City of Champaign would like to thank you for your cooperation and patience during this closure," a press release said.
The police memorial will pay a special tribute to fallen Champaign police officers Christopher Oberheim, Robert Tatman and Thomas Dodsworth on the morning of Oct. 15. The police department wil present the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart awards to the family of Officer Oberheim and Officer Jeffrey Creel for their distinguished service with exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, during the May 19 encounter that claimed Oberheim's life. Creel was shot in that encounter.
