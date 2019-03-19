ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) – A school superintendent will be placed on paid administrative leave after a decision from the Rochester school board.
The Board of Education says it will formalize its plan to place Dr. Lance Thurman on leave in the coming days and consider appointing an interim superintendent. The district issued a comment about the situation surrounding Thurman on Tuesday.
“While it the policy of the Rochester School District not to comment publicly regarding ongoing, confidential personnel matters, it would be incorrect to assume that the Board’s reasons for placing Dr. Thurman on leave are related to any single event or circumstance,” a press release said.
Until the district comes up with an interim superintendent, Director of Educational Services Suzanne Keller is supervising the day-to-day operations of Rochester schools.